FDH supports MUST Endowment Fund with K100 million

Mkulichi (left) presents the dummy cheque to Malata

FDH Bank plc has given K100 million to the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) for its Endowment Fund meant to support the needy students at the institution.

Speaking during the MUST Back to Campus Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, FDH Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi said the Bank decided to support the cause because they believe that ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world and indeed we can all come together and change Malawi and the world by supporting education.’

“FDH Bank Plc has always been committed to supporting education in the country. Under our sustainability program, FDH Cares, we have four pillars; Our People, Our Community, Our Economy, and Our Environment with education falling under Our Community,” said Mkulichi.

Mkulichi further said the Bank works with various stakeholders and aligns with Malawi 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals to propel the country forward through different activities.

“MUST has been our partner for a long time, and we have supported students at the school and various efforts. Partnering with MUST is always a great opportunity for us to achieve mutual objectives and we applaud the role that MUST is playing in the country at large especially during the innovation era we are in,” he said.

He further applauded Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and the Malawi Government for various efforts towards improving education in the country as well as MUST Vice Chancellor Dr. Address Malata and her whole management team at MUST for the successful initiatives over the years.

Taking his turn, Chilima, who was the guest of honour at the event, commended the corporate world for the support in ensuring that more students remain in various tertiary institutions.

MUST Endowment Fund was launched in 2017.