CHAKWERA ACCUSED OF SELECTIVE JUSTICE: Told to unfreeze Chisale’s accounts, assets as well

Fearless political activist Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo has accused President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration of applying ‘selective and mob’ justice in a way it is handling the fight against corruption.

Kalindo made the accusation after MCP’s administration through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) loosened its grip on corruption suspect Zuneth Sattar’s bank while former President Peter Mutharika’s board guard Norman Chisale’s accounts remain frozen.

“You have unfrozen bank accounts and assets for corrupt suspect Zunneth Sattar leaving Norman Chisale’s accounts and assets; this is totally nonsense; this is selective and mob justice,” said Kalindo in viral audio clip which was made available to Malawi Voice on Wednesday.

Chisale’s accounts and assets were frozen in 2020 and since then has been pleading with courts to unfreeze them saying arguing that his life has been tough with his accounts frozen.

According Chisale, he is failing to pay school fees for his children, settle medical bills, pay employees, utility bills, legal fees and family`s basic necessities like food and groceries.

“How can one survive all these years? My children have been sent back from school as I do not have money to pay for them. I know the whole issue is political.

Others in the same country have had their bank accounts opened but they cannot hear me,” said Chisale as quoted by Nation Online.

In 2021, authorities confiscated 86 motor vehicles and 21 real estate properties, including residential houses and commercial buildings belonging to Chisale, accusing him of acquiring the assets illegally.

However, according records, some of the assets seized from Chisale which include vehicles were bought by the previous regime and donated as gifts to traditional leaders and religious institutions in the country.

Chisale, who is a victim of political prosecution, is answering a number of cooked up cases in court including money laundering, fraud suspected committed during President Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rule.