ZOYAMWIRA: Peter Mutharika’s daughter Moyenda ranked among top 100 USA black legal minds

National Black Lawyers Association has listed former President Professor Peter Mutharika’s daughter Moyenda Mutharika Knapp among 100 top Black American Lawyers in United States of America (USA).

According to National Black Lawyers Association website, Mutharika’s daughter Moyenda has in-house law firm experience, handling employer side employment law, commercial litigation and long term disability matters.

Moyenda who is admitted to bar in Illinois, also teaches trial advocacy and civil discovery as adjunct professor at Northwestern university Pritzker school of law since 2005.

There are over 1.3 million active lawyers in USA according to the American Bar Association.

One of the country’s legal experts, Ngeyi Kanyongolo says this is an achievement which speaks to high level of excellence and an inspiration to many lawyers especially female lawyers in Malawi.

The National Black Lawyers was created to celebrate legal excellence by promoting our attorneys as subject-matter experts, developing a strong national network of top African American attorneys, and facilitating the exchange of timely information to enable our members to maintain their status as leaders.