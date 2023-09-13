Malawi President Chakwera lauds First Capital Bank

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has commended First Capital Bank (FCB) for its relentless efforts in supporting needy students and communities affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Dr Chakwera made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where the bank donated K100 million towards this year’s Presidential Charity Golf Tournament slated for next month, October.

While urging others to emulate the gesture, the Malawi leader expressed appreciation for the resilience and solidarity demonstrated by many including corporate players like FCB, in reaching out to those affected.

“Today, we are overjoyed that the First Capital Bank is our anchor. It is the main sponsor of this year’s Presidential Charity Golf Tournament.

“The funds raised will be used to help survivors rebuild their lives and to support needy students because, despite challenges facing the country, investment in the country’s future through education for the youth is paramount, ” he said.

“As a bank, we are honoured to take part in this noble cause. It is important that we make a difference,” said the Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Agness Jazza.

President of the Golf Union of Malawi, Gift Chidya Gondwe said the target this year is to raise K480 million, adding that so far, stakeholders have pledged to contribute K200 million.

The 2023 Presidential Charity Golf Tournament is expected to take place on 7 October at the Lilongwe Golf Club.-MBC