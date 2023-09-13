Police, MRA cases await Humair Jussab’s arrest

Humair Jussab: On police wanted list

Police in Blantyre are still hunting for businessman Humair Salim Mahomed Sidik Jussab, months after Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Blantyre issued a warrant of arrest against him over a ‘hot car’.

Humair, who is also wanted by Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), is said to have lied to the tax-collecting body that he was a student returning to Malawi from South Africa to evade duty on a VW Amarok, double cab, which he registered as BZ 1382, in his name.

The car was discovered by a recent Interpol search which Malawi Police Service joined, and they relocated it at a garage in Blantyre.

Humair, a young brother to another on the run businessman Mohamed Shabir Salim Jussab, also wanted by police with a warrant of arrest hanging on his head for a number of criminal charges, will be answering to the charges by police relating to the ‘hot car’ and also to MRA for the duty evasion.

Sources both at police in Blantyre and MRA said the cases would move upon his arrest. He is reported to be outside Malawi, just like his brother Shabir who was last reported to be in Saudi Arabia.

Shabir’s warrant of arrest was issued for alleged cyber harassment offences.

The warrant of arrest issued against Humair requires investigators from Blantyre Police Station who applied for it to hunt the suspect and bring him before the court.

Bone of contention

“This is to authorise and require you to enter into upon and arrest the said suspect, and if arrested, to take possession of the said suspect and produce the same forthwith before this court,” reads the warrant of arrest in part.

The warrant explains the offence is suspected to have occurred on December 15 2022 when the suspect brought the car into Malawi dishonestly.

On the other hand, police are also investigating Kauser Salim Jussab, a mother to Humair and Shabir, over another car also suspected to be hot.

Police, under Anti-Motor Car Theft Department based at South West Region Police, have been hunting for Kauser in connection to information they have that her Mercedes Benz, registration number HENN4 is a stolen car.

Our sources at South West Region Police disclosed that officers went to Fasa Factory in Mapanga a couple of weeks ago, owned by her family, looking for her and the car, but they did not find her and the car.

The family of Jussab is being implicated in numerous scams immediately after Shabir left Malawi for Saudi Arabia.