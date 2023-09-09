“MUNTHALI’S INJURY WAS FLAMES’ SETBACK” -MABEDI

Flames interim coach, Patrick Mabedi, says the injury of the team’s first choice goalkeeper, Brighton Munthali, is one of the contributing factors for the team to lose their lead easily in a 2-2 draw against Guinea at the Bingu National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Mabedi said this in his post match interview with the media and says he is not satisfied with how the team played but added that team building is still in progress.

“Let’s be honest, we never come to the party, our expectations was a little bit higher. We need also to understand this is a good team, they have professional players but anyway we are in the building process. I am not impressed with the way we played, we were supposed to man the game very well, we didn’t play well mainly we never keep positions alot and we give away the ball so many times as the pressure. The injury of our goalkeeper Brighton Munthali gave us a setback.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach added that the young boys have learnt a big lesson and it is good that they did not lose the match. He has also admitted that building the team needs a huge task to work in all departments which he said its a tough work to do.

“This was a very big test because we were playing with a very good team, we need also to salute the boys as you aware this is a new team which I am building but as time goes they get even stronger.” Added Mabedi.

Flames took a lead 23 minutes into the game through Robert Saizi but a change which Mabedi was forced to make due to Munthali’s injury, saw Clever Mkungula taking his place but conceded two quick goals through Aguibou Camara and Saidou Sow on 56th and 58th minute and Lawrence Chaziya headed in a Saizi’s corner kick on 88th minute to level the scores. (Sports Torch