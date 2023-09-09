NOOPHIYA!: Mulhako turns to God

Cultural grouping Mulhako Wa Alhomwe says will dedicate 7 days from September 30 this year to pray for survivors of Cyclone Freddy from the Lhomwe belt and surrounding districts in the southern region.

Muchanakwaye Mpuluka, the organisation Chairperson for this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival, said the prayers will be part of this year’s annual event. He said Cyclone Freddy victims are still suffering and they need of both ‘spiritual and physical’ support.

“We will dedicate one week from 30th of September to pray for our brothers and sisters who were affected by the cyclone Freddy and are still suffering,” said Mpuluka, adding that: “We will also donate assorted items such as food to the victims”

Mpuluka: We will pray for cyclone Freddy victims

Commenting on the sideline of this year’s annual gathering which will be held at Chonde in Mulanje district from 6th to 8th of October, Mulhako WA Alhomwe’s Board Chairperson Trustee Elvis Thodi said preparation for the event are going on smoothly.

This year’s feast which has been pegged at a budget of MK200 million will be held under the theme: “Our Cultural Heritage, Our Shared Responsibility”.

Among others things, at this year’s annual festival, Lhomwes will showcase Lomwe foods such as Kalingonda, dances, traditional medicines and other elements of culture.

The grouping was established in 2007 by former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika and has had the annual event each year.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.