Tonse is committed to empower youth – Kunkuyu

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu has reiterated Tonse Alliance government’s commitment towards empowering the youths through loan opportunities administered by the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) Limited.

The workaholic minister and senior Malawi Congress Party official Kunkuyu, who also doubles as Government Spokesperson, reiterated the commitment in an interview with a local radio on Saturday.

According to Kunkuyu, Tonse alliance government which is being led by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is working on containing various social and economic problems affecting the general populace including the youth.

He cited provision of loans through the NEEF to some beneficiaries including the youth as some of the interventions by the government to make them productive through businesses.

He therefore encouraged the youth to make use of such opportunities hence playing their part in containing challenges the country is facing.

The government chief spokesperson then appealed to the youth to refrain from being used by politicians and instead should be part of solutions to various social and economic challenges being faced by the country.

He was reacting to an audio clip circulating on the social media purported to be that of Redson Munlo who was one lead organizers of anti-government protests which were held yesterday in Lilongwe.

In the audio, Munlo is heard complaining about lack of support from some politicians on their planned demonstrations.

He is citing lack of financial support towards their cause in pushing for the stepping down of President Chakwera who they claim had failed.

He is expressing fear that they might not continue holding such protests in the future which might be a missed opportunity for those in opposition.

But Kunkuyu expressed worry over such a tendency by some politicians who are using such youths in organizing protests over issues that government is already addressing.