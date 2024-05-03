FDH Bank Plc supports Press Freedom celebrations with K2 million

Chikhula-the media is our partner

FDH Bank Plc has donated K2 million to MISA Malawi towards this year’s Press Freedom Day Commemorations set for this weekend in Mangochi.

The Bank’s Public Relations Manager Lorraine Chikhula said FDH Bank Plc recognizes the media’s integral role in the country and to different stakeholders and partners.

“As a homegrown institution, we consider the media our partner in our purpose to help our communities grow with us. We recognize the importance of putting our people first and we value the relationship with the media and the role of fostering communication that it plays.”

“We also recognize that the media helps enhance customer service, and financial inclusion and helps companies obtain a competitive environment, therefore, a true partner in the development and supporting the media remains important to us,” said Chikhula.

MISA Malawi president, Golden Matonga thanked FDH for always supporting the institution’s endeavors.

“As we have hinted in the theme for this year’s celebrations: ‘Guardians of Democracy: Championing Media Independence for Credible Elections’ the media plays a very crucial role in promoting democracy and by once again supporting the media, the bank is affirming its commitment to supporting vital institutions of our democracy,” said Matonga.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day celebrations started with a Presidential Breakfast hosted by President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Place in Lilongwe on Thursday and will culminate with different activities including a gala dinner and awards night in Mangochi on Saturday.