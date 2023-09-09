Chimwendo Banda insists Chakwera has kept his development promises

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Youth Director Richard bulldozer Chimwendo Banda says President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has kept his campaign promises following unprecedented mushroom of infrastructure development across the country.

Chimwendo was speaking today at Kasungu Boma where president Chakwera pitched a stopover from Northern region

In his remarks, Chimwendo said great leaders like Chakwera understand that keeping promises is a benchmark because it gives confidence to the nation.

“President Chakwera considers infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy as Malawi is targeting to be a middle economy in the sooner than expected.

“Government is working to create modern infrastructure in all sectors such as roads, digital, railways, ports and airports among others which would help in enhancing the competitiveness of businesses and reduces logistics costs,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo on duty

He boasted that though Chakwera inherited an economy riddled with huge debts from his predecessor, an economy that suffered due to COVID-19 scourge, different cyclones that have affected his vision but he has managed to bring development to his people.

Some of the ongoing developments are rehabilitation of M1 road, six lane construction in Lilongwe, the roads from Balaka to Dwangwa and Nauchi to Namwera, stadiums construction galore in district of Mwanza, Mzimba, Thyolo, Ntcheu and two district council offices in Karonga and Salima.

Chakwera was on his way from Northern region where he presided over several different projects that will help the economy of the country to spur.