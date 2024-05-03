CHIHANA ON WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY: free, vibrant media critical for democracy, national building

CHIHANA:A free and vibrant press is critical to democracy and socioeconomic development to the nation

Leader of Alliance for Democracy- AFORD Enock Kamzingeni Chihana says press freedom is engine of the country’s democracy, social cohesion, economic growth and national building while recognising its role to the citizens about the danger of climate change and environmental degradation.

In his remarks, Chihana says journalists continue to be the standard- bearers for accountability and the empowerment of citizens.

“As the world commemorates World Press Freedom Day, I salute their gallant journalists in this country who defy all manner of threats and inducements, and courageously continue to expose wrongs in our society

“A free and vibrant press is critical to democracy and socioeconomic development to the nation. On behalf of our party, i would like to urge government and its all state organs to respect the freedom of the press as enshrined in the Constitution. In this regard, AFORD reaffirms its commitment towards steadfastly supporting a free press. It is the multiplicity of ideas and human expression that makes us more vibrant, united and economically sound as a nation,” said Chihana.

He has also condemned the recent crackdown by government machinery on independent media houses, whistle blowers and social media influencers with an aime to intimidate and repress everyone with contrary views.

“We in AFORD strongly condemns government brazen attacks and harassments on investigative journalists such as Gregory Gondwe and others which has a potential to curtail their freedom of expression,” he bemoaned.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day is celebrated under the theme of “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.”

The day ( May 3) is celebrated to serve as a reminder of the importance of press freedom around the world and to acknowledge the problems that journalists face. The day also honours s all journalists who have lost their lives.

World Press Freedom Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993.