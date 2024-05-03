EXPOSED: Malawi’s poverty is a choice made by the president

In a bold and thought-provoking statement, businessman Jimmy Korea Mpatsa declared that Malawi’s poverty is a choice made by the president, during his presentation at the Business Talk event held at the Bingu International Convention Centre.

Mpatsa, a renowned entrepreneur and economic commentator, emphasized that the presidency holds the key to solving many of the country’s problems, including poverty.

He highlighted several issues hindering Malawi’s economic growth, including subsistence farming practices, Admarc’s dysfunctional depots and financial constraints, and trade policy restrictions on agricultural exports.

Malawi, ranked among the poorest countries in the world, has struggled with persistent poverty and economic stagnation.

Mpatsa’s statement underscored the need for decisive leadership to address the country’s pressing challenges.

“The president has the power to make decisions that can lift Malawi out of poverty,” Mpatsa said, adding that: “It’s a choice that requires bold leadership and innovative thinking.”

Mpatsa’s statement sparked lively discussions and debates among the audience, comprising young entrepreneurs, business owners, and industry experts.

His vision for Malawi’s economic revival resonated with many, who see the need for decisive action to address the country’s pressing challenges.