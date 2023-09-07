Bwaila Hospital Worker Arrested For Exposing ‘Corrupt’ HR Officer

By Lindiwe Mchirawaduka

A hospital attendant at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe has been arrested after exposing alleged corruption by hospital’s human resource officer.

According to sources, the hospital attendant was picked by armed CID officers on early hours of today, Thursday the 7th of September.

The arrest comes barely days after he revealed how the human resource officer ‘corruptly’ pocked MK300, 000 from a person (a job seeker) in exchange of a job at the hospital.

Meanwhile, some workers at the facility have described the arrest as utter outrageous assault on workers’ rights and have since advised the top authorities to intervene.

“The HR is blatantly seeking to punish him for exposing corruption within the walls of this building which has been ongoing for years.

“And if they are charges against him, we humbly pray that the authorities must drop all immediately,” said a source from within the facility.

Both Lilongwe police and senior officials from Bwaila Hospital are yet to comment on the development.

The HRO, who is untouchable due to her “connections” within the layers of powers, was also in the news some months ago after she hired her unqualified close relatives at the facility.