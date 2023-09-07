Nankhumwa pens Chakwera on demos; condemns crackdown on protesters

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has deplored President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his government for serious violations of human rights against the peaceful protesters in Lilongwe today.

In one of the strongest letters so far to dated 7th September, 2023, to president Chakwera that Malawi Voice has seen, Nankhumwa has urged president Chakwera to respect and guarantee the fundamental rights of peaceful assembly and of expression during peaceful demonstration, amid severe socioeconomic malaise.

Nankhumwa says it is discouraging to see someone who benefited from the same demonstrations in 209/20 becoming so hostile to others who are protesting against worsening economic crisis and lack of access to basic needs due to inflation and poor leadership.

Nankhumwa has therefore condemned the use of teargas to disperse protesters, stoning them as brutal tactics to silence Malawians from enjoying their freedoms as enshrined in the constitution.

“The scale at which violence is being perpetrated by MCP operatives is deeply alarming and to think that it is happening now when elections are 24 months away is even troubling. You must know Mr President that cancer starts with a small lump, but if left untreated it can grow with dangerous implications.

“In any case Mr President, do you expect that Malawians will just stay on their laurels when the country is erupting under this economic meltdown, when prices of commodities are rising on a daily basis, when a bag of maize is at K50,000, when ADMARC depots are empty, when fuel and forex are consistently not available,? asks Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa has also warned Chakwera that if no measure is taken against those who are behind this barbaric behavior, he will report to the international community for action against his government and that he will personal join demonstrations next time to drive a point that Malawians are suffering under his watch.