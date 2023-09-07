Chakwera asks Malawians to nurture development projects

By Chisomo Kambandanga

Nkhata Bay, September 7: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has urged people in the country to take care of development projects which are taking place in the country.

Chakwera was speaking Thursday when he addressed a rally at Nkondezi Primary School Ground in Nkhata Bay after commissioning Nkhata Bay Town Water Supply System and Sanitation Project which has been implemented by Northern Region Water Board (NRWB).

“Let me tell you that these projects are implemented with grants and loans which will be paid later in future. Please take care of these projects and follow the sustainability measures which have been put in place,” Chakwera said.

He commended the contractor for the project for finishing it ahead of its deadline.

NRWB Board Chairperson, Frank Mwenefumbo said similar projects will be extended to other districts in the region.

Senior Chief Mkumbira commended government for implementation of different programs in the district.

“There are a number of projects and programs that are going on in Nkhata Bay apart from the water project which has just been commissioned. This clearly indicates how committed government is to transform Nkhata Bay into a secondary city,” he said.