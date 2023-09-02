Government in DC’s mini shake- up to sharpen output, growth

In a bid to foster versatility and effectiveness in the District Councils, the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture has made some normal transfers of District Commissioners (DCs) across the country.

According to the letter which Malawi Voice has seen, dated 1st September, 2023 and signed by the Principal Secretary for the Ministry, James M.K Chiusiwa and copied to various government agencies, the Principal Secretary does not say any reason of the transfers only to thank them for “job well done” while working in those district councils

For example, the letter to DC Fred Movete reads:

“I write to inform you that in exercise of powers conferred to him in line with section 6(a) (2) of the Local Government (Amendment Act), 2010, it has pleased the Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture ( Richard Chimwendo Banda) to post you from Mchinji to Karonga where you will continue to serve as District Commissioner

“You are, therefore, requested to wind up your duties at Mchinji District Council and report for duties at Karonga District Council as soon as possible” reads the letter written by Chiusiwa.

Other DC’s that have been transferred are Roderick Mateauma from Karonga to Machinga, Rosemary’ Nawasha from Thyolo to Neno, Hudson Kupanga from Neno to Thyolo while Lucia Chidalengwa is going to Mchinji from Machinga.

Meanwhile, the DC from Thyolo has asked the government for time extension so that she finishes the ID registration exercise and government is yet to respond.