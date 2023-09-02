spot_img
Keturah is ‘pregnant’

By Malawi Voice

It has finally been ‘confirmed’ a well-known afro jazz musician Keturah Milimo is ‘expecting her first child’ with her former manager.

In her recent facebook post, Keturah otherwise known as the ‘local girl’ shared her pregnant photo alongside her former manager Pemphero Mphande.

In recent times, there have been speculations that she is pregnant for her former manager Mphande.

Confirming the ‘speculations’ Keturah captioned the photo; “My love P, don’t break my heart. This is my word to you. I look forward to our dreams coming true this September.”

Keturah is a female artist who grew up in Mwanza and currently staying in Chilomoni, Blantyre. Keturah is from a family of guitarists, song writers and music lovers.

Keturah’s style of Music is greatly influenced by the great legends of Malawi music, singers like Paul Banda, Gides Chalamanda and many more.

