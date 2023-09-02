UMHALANGANO WA MASEKO NGONI 2O23: Chimwendo Banda says peace, stability, unity are prerequisite for development

Chimwendo and Chilima at the event

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda has urged traditional leaders to redouble efforts to work towards national building.

Chimwendo Banda was speaking during Umhalangano of the Maseko Ngoni at Nkolimbo Village in Ntcheu on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

His message was the rejoinder to all guests who spoke at the cultural heritage that unity of purpose and peace are the foundation for socioeconomic transformation.

Chimwendo Banda speaking at the event

Addressing the huge gathering, Chimwendo said the country will only move forward on development and become self – reliant when social cohesion and harmony are guaranteed in the country and the gospel has to be preached to all four corners of the country.

“We have to march ahead with one common goal of attaining new heights of development in this country and am urging our respected traditional leaders to nurture the cornerstones of democracy which are peace, unity and stability,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

Chimwendo Banda lays wreath

Chimwendo also lauded President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for investing in supporting and strengthening the traditional leadership institution in the country by involving them in critical development projects that are taking place in the country.

He later hailed Chief Gomani V for taking part in eradicating teenage pregnancies, preaching about the dangers of climate change and spearheading the importance of education for girls in the country.

This year’s festival is held under the theme there is ‘power in unity.’