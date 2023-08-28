New broom at CCAP Blantyre Synod

Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) has a new moderator, vice-moderator and general secretary.

In the election was held during the 34th biennial meeting held at the St. Michael and All Angels Multi-purpose Hall in Blantyre, Reverend Humphreys Zgambo got 237 votes beating the incumbent moderator Reverend Navaya who got 166 votes for the position of moderator.

Reverend Moses Chitawo came third with 57 votes.

On the position of vice-moderator, Reverend Annie Kapinda emerged as the winner after amassing 230 votes against incumbent Reverend Enerst Mpate’s 169 votes. Reverend Chimwemwe Mitengo came third with 62 votes.

The race for general secretary saw Reverend Anderson Juma winning by 192 votes against outgoing general secretary Reverend Billy Gama who got 186 votes.

Reverend Paul Mawaya came third with 54 votes, Reverend Takuze Chitsulo received 24 votes while Reverend Chipewa came last with five votes.-NATION ONLINE