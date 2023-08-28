Court acquits MCP senior official in rape case

The Principal Resident Magistrate (PRM) Court in Mzuzu has today acquitted youth treasurer the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in North South Region, Mike Kafoteka who was being accused of rape.

According to Nation Online, Kafoteka was arrested on March 1, 2023 following allegations that he raped a 20 year old form 3 student of Providence Private Secondary School who was renting one of his apartments.

In the case, the State insisted that Kafoteka slept with the lady without her approval, while defence said the two were in a relationship.

In his ruling, PRM Clemence Chamwenda agreed with the defense that the two had a mutual sexual relationship and that the sex that was reported on March 1, was done with consent from both sides.

“Court finds that the State failed to provide evidence beyond reasonable doubt. Court also finds that evidence presented by the accused is the truth of what happened.

“For this reason, the court finds the accused with no case to answer and therefore order his immediate release, unless held for other offenses,” he ordered.

Lawyer for Kafoteka, Leonard Mbulo expressed satisfaction with the ruling.

“We have been vindicated by the court because it has been our effort since the commencement of the case, that the allegations on this case were baseless. As such, we are very happy that justice has finally prevailed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kafoteka has also expressed gratitude with his release.

“Iam very happy about the outcome of this case because the court has proven that there was no such a thing called rape between the two of us.

“From this day, I have learnt my lesson and I look forward to becoming a changed man focusing on giving the best to my family,” he said.

Kafoteka also accused some unnamed party officials of plotting his downfall.

“There are some officials in the party who wanted to punish me because I am supporting one aspirant who is vying for the position of first vice president in the party whom they don’t want,” he claimed.

Kafoteka hails from Katoto in Mzuzu where he manages Providence Private Secondary School.-(Story Credit; Euneas Zinyengo, Nation Online)