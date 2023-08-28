spot_img
spot_img
19.8 C
New York
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Chakwera must resign for failing to run the country – DPP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to resign for failing to run the country.

Speaking at a press briefing at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre, DPP gurus said the Tonse Alliance government is marred by corruption and poor economic policies.

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor, Dalitso Kabambe said the “country’s economy is very sick because of overspending.”

He said: “The country’s economy is suffering from three cancers: Fiscal, monetary and exchange cancers.

“Tonse has failed to grow the economy to create jobs to control the exchange rate and inflation.”

The party said the poor economic policies have led to high levels of unemployment, loss of jobs and fuel scarcity, among others.

Previous article
Court acquits MCP senior official in rape case
Next article
TNM unveils Agulu bundle for the young and free 
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc