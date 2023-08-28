Chakwera must resign for failing to run the country – DPP

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to resign for failing to run the country.

Speaking at a press briefing at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre, DPP gurus said the Tonse Alliance government is marred by corruption and poor economic policies.

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor, Dalitso Kabambe said the “country’s economy is very sick because of overspending.”

He said: “The country’s economy is suffering from three cancers: Fiscal, monetary and exchange cancers.

“Tonse has failed to grow the economy to create jobs to control the exchange rate and inflation.”

The party said the poor economic policies have led to high levels of unemployment, loss of jobs and fuel scarcity, among others.