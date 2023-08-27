CHAKWERA TO BUILD MWANZA STADIUM, As Chimwendo Banda presides over construction launch

Chimwendo confers with Mia, Chomanika and Dausi during the function

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says sports has proved to be the most trusted vehicle of social development, national integration and alleviating ethnic conflicts.

The Minister was speaking on Sunday, August 27, 2023 when he presided over the construction launch of Mwanza Stadium in Mwanza Central Constituency whose Member of Parliament is Nicholas Dausi of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chimwendo addressing thousands during the launch

In his remarks, Chimwendo said apart from the sports activities, the stadium will also assist the council to collect more revenues and transform the face of the district.

“The power of sports is that it enhances the identity of our societies, and the image of the nation in manifold.

“Any sporting activity plays a critical key that can help in deepening cooperation among the communities that resonate well with our efforts to build bridges of unity and harmony within our societies we live in,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Youth Director.

ON AIP AND ADMARC DEPOTS

Dausi delivering his speech

The Minister has assured the people of Mwanza that government will this year send the fertilizer earlier compared to last year.

He also assured them that government has decided to open all ADMARC deposits in the country so that they can access cheaper maize prices.

Speaking earlier, Dausi said that he was thankful to the government for giving the people of Mwanza a stadium

‘From sports, we learn sportsman spirit that acts as a lubricant in our social life,’ said Dausi who is also DPP’s Publicity Secretary.

Some of the people who attended the development rally are Minister of Water Abida Mia, Deputy of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Owen Chomanika among others.