President Chakwera splashes K3 million to Ntopwa Women Football Club-Chimwendo Banda announces

Chimwendo Banda poses for a photo with Fam and Mtopwa officials

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has hailed Isaac Jomo Osman and his Ntopwa Super Queens football club saying the female athletes have made the country proud by writing new chapter in the history of women football in the country.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda was speaking last night at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre where Ntopwa Super Queens Football Club organized a fundraising dinner and dance to help the team to travel to Durban, South Africa to participate in 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League/COSAFA Qualifiers.

The qualifiers are expected to kick off from August 30 to September 8.

Delivering his remarks, Chimwendo Banda who represented President Chakwera at the function, congratulated the club and its technical panel for delivering stunning performances despite meagre resources at their disposal.

Chimwendo Banda speaking during the dinner gala

“I’m bringing to you a message of encouragement from the Head of State himself, President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera that you have government support and he is wishing you a success in South Africa.

“It is also a fact that despite meagre resources and humble beginnings, it is the wish of government for you to overcome and achieve your success, said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

He encouraged the management to focus on discipline and equality as they are managing their short-term, medium-term and long-term goals.

Chimwendo who contributed 500 thousand kwacha towards the function also urged the private sector to continue helping government in uplifting the sports disciplines in the country.

He lauded Join Osman who is the owner of club for his vision and hardworking spirit to reach this pinnacle.

In his remarks, Jomo hailed president Chakwera and his government, the private sector, and various stakeholders for helping the team with financial and technical resources to represent the country in South Africa.

Some of the people who spoke at the function are Sports Council board Member Madam Hellen Mpinganjira , FAM’s Finance and Admin Director Chris Mdolo, SULOM President Fleetwood Haiya among others

The dinner and dance was spiced by Dr Ethel Kamwendo Banda and Great Angels Choir performances.