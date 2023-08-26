Malawian boy jailed 6 years for stealing chickens

A court in Malawi has sentenced a 20-year-old boy Allan Phiri from Ntchitsi district to six year in jail for stealing chickens.

State Prosecutor Sergeant Virginia Kasiya told the court that Phiri committed the offence on August 17, 2023 at Chiwembe 2 Village in Ntchisi district.

Kasiya said that Phiri broke, and entered a kraal belonging to Elisha Mvura, where he stole 25 chickens all valued at K175, 000.

The Prosecutor further said that it was the owner who came across the convict at Mponela Trading Centre while offering for sale the said chickens.

In mitigation, Phiri prayed for leniency to the court when passing its sentence saying that he is a first offender.

In his submission, Kasiya prayed for a stiffer custodial sentence saying that such cases are rampant in the district.

Passing his sentence, First Grade Magistrate Dorothy Kaluwa, concurred with the State and went on to slap the convict with a six-year imprisonment with hard labour, to serve as a deterrent to other would be offenders.

The convict Phiri hails from Chiwembe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga in Ntchisi District.