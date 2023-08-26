spot_img
spot_img
22.8 C
New York
Saturday, August 26, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

Ntopwa off to South Africa for CAF Women’s championship

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Ntopwa Women’s football club has this morning left for Durban, South Africa ahead of the CAF Women’s Champion’s League Cosafa Qualifiers.

The team left through Chileka International Airport and will proceed to Durban by Bus from Johannesburg.

Below is the 21-member squad that has travelled with Coach James Sangala:

GOALKEEPERS:

-Mercy Sikelo and Bridget Daniel

DEFENDERS:

-Olivia Phikani, Rose Alufandika, Slyvia Phiri, Joyce Makweya, Lyness Mbera, Bernadetta Mkandawire and Chimwemwe Chitsulo.

MIDFIELDERS:

-Mary Mbalangwe, Saliva January, Memory Chidetsa, Funny Magombo, Esther Chauluka and Monica Jester

STRIKERS:

-Mary Chindeya, Kondawo Banda, Yamikani Mhango, Lydia Nchochoma, Linda Kasenda, Vanessa Chikupira.

All the Best Ntopwa! Go and represent Malawi.

Previous article
All set for first ever Women’s BT Derby
Next article
Malawian boy jailed 6 years for stealing chickens
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc