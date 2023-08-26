Ntopwa off to South Africa for CAF Women’s championship

Ntopwa Women’s football club has this morning left for Durban, South Africa ahead of the CAF Women’s Champion’s League Cosafa Qualifiers.

The team left through Chileka International Airport and will proceed to Durban by Bus from Johannesburg.

Below is the 21-member squad that has travelled with Coach James Sangala:

GOALKEEPERS:

-Mercy Sikelo and Bridget Daniel

DEFENDERS:

-Olivia Phikani, Rose Alufandika, Slyvia Phiri, Joyce Makweya, Lyness Mbera, Bernadetta Mkandawire and Chimwemwe Chitsulo.

MIDFIELDERS:

-Mary Mbalangwe, Saliva January, Memory Chidetsa, Funny Magombo, Esther Chauluka and Monica Jester

STRIKERS:

-Mary Chindeya, Kondawo Banda, Yamikani Mhango, Lydia Nchochoma, Linda Kasenda, Vanessa Chikupira.

All the Best Ntopwa! Go and represent Malawi.