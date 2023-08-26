Govt hails Maranatha Academy: Spends K10million on awards

Government has commended Maranatha Academy for awarding outstanding performers in the 2022 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) and 2023 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE).

The 13 outstanding students in the MSCE examination and four others who scored the highest in the PSLCE examination from both public and private institutions were awarded at this year’s Maranatha Heroes Party at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

Alinafe Chulu, a standard 8 girl from Playdor Private school in Blantyre who scored the highest and Vitumbiko Kaunda, from Mtendere secondary school who scored six points received K1 million each while the rest went away with K500,000.

Speaking during the event, Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko said government appreciates the contribution of the private schools in uplifting the standards of education in the country.

“Maranatha has set the standards that even as government need to follow. I call upon other private investors to emulate the kind gesture which is aimed at motivating students and also uplifting the education standards in the country.”

Maranatha Academy managing director Ernest Kaonga said he was excited to have empowered the young ones and motivated them to continue working hard.

The school also awarded K500 000 each to nine girls from public and private institutions for attaining nine points in the MSCE exams.