THINGS FALL APART: HRDC may call for early presidential elections

HRDC officials during the presser

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has challenged President Lazarus Chakwera to address the economic crisis facing the country or else they will mobilize Malawians for an early election.

The organisation cited escalating cost of living, fertilizer procurement fiasco, imminent food crisis, fuel and forex challenges and escalating debt crisis as some of the challenges that require urgent attention.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe, HRDC members led by chairperson Gift Trapence have warned that if the President fail to demonstrate commitment to the demands, they will be left with no choice but to mobilize Malawians through legitimate means to halt the violation of their constitutional rights by the government.

HRDC has since urged Chakwera to suspend all international and local travel saying it is draining the country’s forex reserves, dismiss underperforming Ministers, and controlling officers who have failed in their duty to manage the economy.

HRDC has also challenged the President to present sustainable and actionable solutions to the fuel crisis, ensure professional and transparent procurement, management, and timely distribution of fertilizer for the AIP program and provide a clear actionable short, medium, and long-term crisis plan outlining the path to economic recovery.

“Should the President fail to demonstrate commitment to these demands, we will be left with no choice but to mobilize Malawians through legitimate means to halt the violation of their constitutional rights by the government.”

“We don’t want the same business as usual, we don’t want talks, we want action. We are in a crisis and the President must activate the crisis button, steering the nation through these tumultuous times,” said Trapence – (Story Credit: Nation Online)