EMBARRASSING:  Blantyre says no to ex-veep Cassim Chilumpha’s briefcase party, ADD

Less than 500 people including children on Sunday attended a political rally addressed by former Vice President Dr. Cassim Chilumpha SC at Nyambadwe Primary School Ground in Blantyre.

The veteran politician DR. Chilumpha, who is also President for opposition Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD), addressed the rally alongside senior official from his ‘briefcase case’. party

In his address, Dr. Chilumpha claimed that his supporters failed to attend the rally due to the ‘fuel crisis’ the country is currently facing.

However, speaking eerier on, a representative of Senior Group Village head Somanje Makata attributed the low turnout to ‘poor publicity’ by the party.

He then advised Chilumpha and his party to focus on publicity next time they intended to hold a rally in Ndirande.

At the rally, the former second citizen Dr. Chilumpha, a lawyer by profession, accused President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance of failing to fulfill campaign promises.

“MCP ndi Tonse Alliance awononga dziko; they have failed to fulfill campaign promises; Malawi is currently under Intensive Care Unit,” said Chilumpha.

He then called upon Malawians to vote for him during 2025 presidential elections saying he is the only person who is ‘trustworthy, honest and capable’ to run the country.

Chilumpha, a former United Democratic Front (UDF) senior member, was Vice-President of Malawi from June 2004 to May 2009 under Bingu Wa Mutharika.

Later, under President Joyce Banda, he was appointed as Minister of Energy and Mining in April 2012