Chitakale Plantations engages Chiefs, Police

In an effort to restore peace between communities surrounding Chitakale Tea Plantations and STECO Estate in Mulanje, the two tea plantations have since engaged chiefs and police to find a long standing solution to the wrangles which have been taking place between the estates and the community.

Speaking during the interface meeting, South East Regional Community Policing Coordinator Superintendent Austin Nsiyaphanje advised the community leaders to set bylaws that will help guilding the forest in their respective communities

“We are receiving cases of theft of trees every day. If there can be bylaws at village level such, cases can be reduced,” said Nsiyaphanje.

He, however, advised the chiefs to civic educate their communities on the importance of protecting the environment, arguing such private forests are helping the area from the devastating effects of climate change.

On his part, Community Policing Coordinator for Mulanje Police Station Sub Inspector Jelard Gwaza vowed to continue engaging the communities on the importance of protecting the environment.

Group Village Headman Gulumba thanked the estate owners for the meeting, saying this only shows that they respect the chiefs and promised the estate owners that he will continue working together with the estate to ensure that his people are no stealing from the estate.

Chitakale Tea Plantations Operations Manager Ajith Hewage said almost 70 hectares of forest was heavily damaged and has since appealed with the chiefs and the police to help in arresting those involved in the malpractice.