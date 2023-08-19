spot_img
Business mogul Leston Mulli donates K0.5 million to Limbe Police

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In an effort to enhance security in Limbe Township, Leston Mulli of Mulli Brothers Limited, exhibited his commitment to community safety by donating K500,000 (five hundred thousand) to Limbe Police.

The contribution is earmarked for the full installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the township.

Upon making the gesture, Mulli highlighted that he was motivated that this security innovation in the township will form bedrock of a conducive business environment.

He further asked other well-wishers to come in and support the initiative saying that collective effort can make this a success.

On his part, the station’s Officer in-Charge, Deputy Commissioner of Police Gladson Chipumphula, expressed gratitude at Mulli’s gesture.

Chipumphula underlined the importance of united endeavors in combating crime. He was confident enough that Mulli’s donation will significantly contribute towards curbing criminal activities in the township.

The impact of the CCTV cameras in the township has tremendously improved safety and security as evidenced in the criminal management statistics.

Crime rate has decreased by 18 percent from January to July this year compared to the same period in the previous years.-( Story Credit: Aubrey Singanyama, Limbe Police PRO)

