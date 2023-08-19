BCC invests K14 billion in city road infrastructure

By Arnold Namanja

Blantyre City Council (BCC) disclosed that it has pumped in over K14 billion towards construction of roads to decongest traffic volume in the commercial city.

The roads include the two kilometres (km) Chiwembe – Newlands – Manje at the cost of K1.8 billion, the 5km Makhetha – Ndirande to the tune of K3.3 billion and the 1.2km stretch from Chipatala to Kamba Market.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), BCC, Director of Engineering Services, Chimwemwe Mndelemani said the local authority embarked on the road infrastructure improvement programme to keep in tune with the Malawi 2063 Agenda, adding that the transport sector is one of the key priority areas in the agenda.

“We secured funds from the Roads Fund Administration and the Treasury for the road projects. We would like to complement government in fulfilling its Malawi 2063 Agenda. But most importantly, we want to ensure a seamless flow of traffic in the city by decongesting some of the major roads,” Mndelemani said.

Mndelemani added that most of the roads under construction in the city will be opened to traffic by September this year, noting that completion of Makhetha – Ndirande Road has delayed due to some logistical issues.

One of the motorists, Yamikani Chinomba of Makhetha Township expressed happiness with the new roads being constructed in the city, saying the roads will help in decongesting the volume of traffic in most busy roads of the city especially during peak hours of the day.