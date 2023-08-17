Prof Chikaonda remembered

Chikaonda’s children at his tombstone

The family of the late Professor Matthews Chikaonda, former Finance Minister and corporate executive at the weekend organized prayers to commemorate his death and unveil his tombstone at his home village in Dedza.

The late Chikaonda who served as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), Minister of Finance and Group Chief Executive Officer for conglomerate Press Corporation plc (PCL) died on 29th October 2018 in the United States of America (USA) and was buried at his home village Tembetembe, Mtakataka in Dedza district on 19th November 2018.

Speaking during the event, the late Chikaonda’s sister, former legislator for Dedza East Hyacintha Chikaonda thanked family and friends of the late Chikaonda for attending the tombstone unveiling ceremony to honour the decorated fallen economist.

“As he sleeps, his absence is a silent grief. His life is a beautiful memory and testimony. When our time on earth is done, money or material things will not matter. The love and kindness, compassion and courage with which we lived our life by, and inspired many, will remain as our footprints,” said Haycinta of his brother.

The late Chikaonda’s tombstone

The event was attended by the late Chikaonda’s friends namely Mwaiwathu Private Hospital Director Professor Jack Wirima, former Finance Minister and Managing Director of Nico Holdings Felix Mlusu, former PCL Group CEO who succeeded Chikaonda, George Patridge and other business and corporate leaders.

The family also unveiled tombstones for other family members like the late Chikaonda’s father, the late Aurelious Chikaonda who was buried next to his son and the late Chikaonda’s brother Barnabas Chikaonda.

Born on 8 August 1954, Chikaonda was appointed RBM Governor in 1995 and served in that position until 2000 when he was appointed Minister of Finance until 2002 when he joined PCL and served as Group CEO until his retirement in December 2016.

He is survived by a wife and three children.