BAM receives K3m Mpamba TransId

Tsimikizo Chikoya, Projects Manager at TNM Mpamba Limited presents the donation to Lyness Nkungula, Chief Executive Director of BAM

TNM Mpamba Limited wholly owned subsidiary of TNM PLC has commended the Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) for contributing positively towards enhancing social economic status and development of the country.

Tsimikizo Chikoya, Projects Manager at TNM Mpamba Limited made the remarks in Blantyre when the mobile money service provider contributed K3 million towards this year’s BAM lakeshore conference.

According to TNM Mpamba, BAM is playing a pivotal role in progressing financial services more especially deepening financial inclusion.

“TNM Mpamba understands BAM’s objective of coordinating the efforts of the banking sector and share common vision of development in Malawi. Therefore, as one of key players in mobile money sector, we have keen interest in the activities that will take place at the conference this year hence we moved to add value to it,” said Chikoya.

Mpamba is optimistic that this year’s conference will provide solutions to the challenges rocking the financial industry in the country.

“Lakeshore conferences are important for professional bodies like BAM. TNM Mbampa expects that the gathering will generate new ideas and solutions on improving financial inclusion initiatives that benefits the rural communities,” he said.

On her part, Lyness Nkungula, Chief Executive Director of BAM said that banks are critical to Malawi’s developmental pillars as outlined in the MW2063 national vision.

“As BAM we are looking at the development of the country of which the transactions are done through banks. Therefore, our role is to initiate inclusivity in the banking industry to ensure holistic contribution towards making Malawi a great nation,” said Nkungula.

Acknowledging Mpamba’s contribution, Nkungula said this year’s lakeshore conference will discuss issues that improve inclusive banking.

“Our focus is to improve inclusive banking as such we are going to discuss economic recovery and how we can reach all the corners of the country. We appreciate TNM for contributing towards our conference this cement our relationship as the company is effective in mobile money services,” she said.

This year’s Bankers’ conference starts today at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi and is held under the theme: “Banks for All, and Development for All.”