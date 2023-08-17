NBS Bank supports BAM conference with K5 million

Longwe (right) gives Mmaniwa the cheque

NBS Bank has given the Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) K5 million for their annual lake conference in Mangochi.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque handover to BAM officials in Blantyre on Tuesday, NBS Bank Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Tamanda Longwe said as a ‘Caring Bank’, they believe in inclusivity by offering banking services and products to cater to the needs of all Malawians, therefore it was important to support the conference.

“We were compelled to sponsor the annual Bankers Conference because it brings together the industry leaders in one space to discuss how we can positively impact the nation at large through the financial services we offer,” said Longwe.

BAM Chief Operations Officer, Chifundo Mmaniwa commended NBS Bank for the timely support.

“The K5 million support by NBS Bank is greatly appreciated as it will help the association to organize a successful event. We also assure NBS Bank that the funds will be put into good use as expected. The Bank, apart from being our member, has shown commitment to see us organizing a successful conference,” he said.

This year’s theme is ‘Banks for All and Development for All’.

Some of the main speakers at the conference include the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) governor, Wilson Banda, High Court (Commercial Division) Judge Justice Wezi Malonda, Jonathan Pinifolo from Comesa Zambia, and other speakers.