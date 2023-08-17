Mogfords Lake Resort reopens after Cyclone Freddy disaster

Aerial view Mogfords

Mofgords Lake Resort in Mangochi which was affected by the raging Cyclone Freddy waters has re-opened for business, three months after being closed for renovations.

Mogfords Director Kisembe Partridge said in an interview yesterday that they were affected by the raging waters from the Cyclone Freddy disaster in April as most of the resort was submerged in water.

Mogfords night view

“Part of the resort was spared but we lost four panels of our fence from the side where the water forced its way to flood part of the resort. So, we have been sorting this issue from April until this week when we reopened and as part of testing our systems we successfully hosted a meeting for about 50 people.”

“So, I would say we are back to business because our systems are working well after the conference and we are ready to take more people for conferences and private stays,” said Partridge.

She said they managed to save their electricity transformer and backup generators which were partly submerged in water by quickly shutting them down completely during the disaster.

“We have now sorted out the sewerage system and replaced some furniture that was destroyed during the disaster. Fortunately, our electricity transformer and backup generator were switched off during the disaster and we managed to save them from damage,” said Partridge.

She declined to state how much was lost during the disaster saying it was ‘a substantial loss’ but was quick to thank all members of staff who worked tirelessly through-out the disaster and the rehabilitation process regardless of what they were employed to do.

“But we want to assure our clients that we will strive to offer our best services we offered before we were affected by Cyclone Freddy, they will feel the same Mogfords magic,” said Partridge.

Kisembe Partridge-We offer best services

She also said they have invested a lot of resources in the drainage system so that should the disaster replicate itself, it should not cause any substantial damage.

Mogfords Lake Resort which opened its doors in 2018, is situated at Mtakataka turn off on the Mangochi-Monkey Bay road and currently has an 80-room capacity soon to reach 100-rooms which include self-catering studios and apartments, conference and boardroom facilities, a swimming Pool, a modern spacious beach restaurant, a gym, motor boats and children’s playing facilities.