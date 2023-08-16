FAM bans Mzuzu, Civo Stadiums

File: Teams in action at Mzuzu Stadium

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has with effect from Wednesday August 16, 2023 banned Mzuzu and Civo Stadiums from hosting official elite matches.

The matches include the Super League and knockout competitions national phase.

The development follows FAM instituted inspections conducted on 27 July 2023, as for Mzuzu Stadium, and 28 July 2023,as for Civo Stadium which highlighted a number of shortfalls on the two facilities.

As for Mzuzu Stadium, the report highlights the following; poor state of the pitch, official authorized capacity not known, poor players tunnel, missing technical benches, poor condition of perimeter fence, poor dressing rooms, no public address system, dilapidated scoreboard etc.

For Civo stadium the main highlights are non-functional public toilets, official authorized capacity not known, non-functional public address system, poor condition of perimeter fence and lack of scoreboard among others.

Authorities for both Stadiums have been notified of FAM’s position and the urgent nature of the situation at hand.