spot_img
spot_img
27.7 C
New York
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

FAM bans Mzuzu, Civo Stadiums

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
File: Teams in action at Mzuzu Stadium

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has with effect from Wednesday August 16, 2023 banned Mzuzu and Civo Stadiums from hosting official elite matches.

The matches include the Super League and knockout competitions national phase.

The development follows FAM instituted inspections conducted on 27 July 2023, as for Mzuzu Stadium, and 28 July 2023,as for Civo Stadium which highlighted a number of shortfalls on the two facilities.

As for Mzuzu Stadium, the report highlights the following; poor state of the pitch, official authorized capacity not known, poor players tunnel, missing technical benches, poor condition of perimeter fence, poor dressing rooms, no public address system, dilapidated scoreboard etc.

For Civo stadium the main highlights are non-functional public toilets, official authorized capacity not known, non-functional public address system, poor condition of perimeter fence and lack of scoreboard among others.

Authorities for both Stadiums have been notified of FAM’s position and the urgent nature of the situation at hand.

Previous article
GOOD NEWS: DStv Services ‘likely’ to return, says Malawi Parliament
Next article
Assurance Committee asks govt to walk-the-talk
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc