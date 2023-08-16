Assurance Committee asks govt to walk-the-talk

Noel Lipipa: ‘we ask the treasury to really fund the projects which are at 70 to 80 percent’

By Lovemore Khomo

Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances and Public Sector Reforms Noel Lipipa has asked government to walk-the-talk during implementation of various developmental projects in the country.

Lipipa was speaking in parliament during presentation of a report on government project assurances implemented between July, 2021 to March 2022.

The report provides an update on the extent to which some of the assurances have been implemented by various Ministries and departments.

Lipipa noted that most of the cabinet ministers through their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies do not fulfill the promises and assurances made on projects implementations in different parts of the country.

The Government Assurances committee further observed that most of the projects that government implements do not have timelines.

“So, we have recommended that every project should have a timeline so that people know when the projects ends to meet their expectations.” said Lipipa.

The Committee Chairperson also pointed inadequate funding and misprocurement and longtime procurement procedures as some of the identified challenges.

“Funding is also a challenge, and we ask the treasury to really fund the projects which are at 70 to 80 percent so that they can be finished. There are many unfinished projects, if the treasury provide funds and our people will benefit for it.” added Lipipa.

Through the report, the committee has further expressed concern over long overdue procurement process that derails various projects implementation, as sometimes the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets-PPDA takes 6-7 months for a contractor to be identified and approved.

The committee has since called for review on PPDA Act in order to suit the current situations and scenarios on facilitating and implementation of various development projects in Malawi.

The Committee conducts its oversight function by scrutinizing the assurances given by Government Officials in the Assembly. It is also mandated to follow progress on the implementation of public sector reforms.