GOOD NEWS: DStv Services ‘likely’ to return, says Malawi Parliament

Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information and Communications Technology chairperson, Susan Dossi, says there is hope that DSTV services might come back in Malawi.

Dossi was speaking on Wednesday after having a ‘fruitful’ meeting with MultiChoice Malawi, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and Minister of Information in Lilongwe.

She they have not concluded the discussions yet, but they are hoping to have a round table discussion next week again with all the parties.

“We strongly feel that we can resolve this matter outside court. We have noted so far that there are some gabs in the communications act which we are currently using of 2016,” said Dossi as quoted by Zodiak Online.

Minister of Information, Moses Kunkuyu told Zodiak Online that their interest as government is to ensure that there is always a very friendly environment for investors and those complementing government’s efforts are ensuring that citizens are well informed and entertained.

MultiChoice Africa Holdings has withdrawn DStv services to Malawi following the High Court injunction in the matter between MultiChoice Malawi and MACRA.

MultiChoice is a South African company that operates DStv, a major satellite television service in Sub-Saharan Africa and GOtv, a minor service operating in over nine countries of this area and Showmax service.