Entertainers of the year awards returns in December

By Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre, August 14: Players in entertainment sector have all reasons to smile as Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has announced the return of Entertainers of the Year awards 18 years after it was discontinued.

Making the official announcement in Blantyre on Monday, MBC Director General, George Kasakula said the awards event will take place on 15 December, 2023 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

“We have decided to re-introduce the awards in fulfillment of our mandate of entertaining as a public broadcaster.

“We want to take this further by rewarding talent from all sectors in Malawi, as long as it is entertainment,” said Kasakula.

Kasakula said they have hired an independent auditing Firm, Graham Carr to oversee the selection of nominees and winners to ensure transparency, accountability and credibility of the awards.

He said Graham Carr will be getting Short Message Service (SMS) through a platform provided by Airtel Malawi which will be used to identify the winners.

“It is not completely full proof. There could be one problem or two but we have time on our side. We know people are already talking about how we will ensure that it is one vote one person in the digital age where one can have several sim cards and use them.

“That is something that we are going to crack our heads but the idea is it should be one vote,” said Kasakula.

He, therefore, called upon companies to come out and support the initiative. Close to K80 million is needed to finance the awards.

“MBC does not have that money that is why we are appealing to the public, private sector and businesses to come and partner with us on this noble assignment. Even media houses can come on board,” he said.

Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, Zilanie Phiri said the red carpet event will recognise outstanding achievements across various entertainment categories including, but not limited to, broadcast, music, drama, film, stage theatre and sports.