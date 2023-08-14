Mera shuts down Mount Meru Fuel Service Station

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has closed Mount MERU Nyambadwe Fuel Service Station in Blantyre for thirty days for selling fuel to customers in jerry cans.

Mera confirmed the development through a media statement made available to the publication dated August 14, 2023.

The development, according to Mera, follows consumers complaints received on 13 August 2023.

MERA verified and confirmed that the Service Station was selling fuel to customers in jerry cans without authorization from the energy regulator.

“The Service Station’s conduct undermined equitable distribution and access to fuel. Opening of the Service Station will be subject to satisfactory implementation of measures taken to avoid reoccurrence of the malpractice.

“Consumers are urged to report retailers of petroleum products suspected of engaging in illegal and unscrupulous practices to the nearest Police Station or call toll-free Tip- Offs Anonymous 847 or call MERA on 09 9255 8564 or 09 8906 1870,” reads part of the statement.

Mera is a corporate body established under the Energy Regulatory Act No. 20 of 2004 as the Energy Sector Wide Regulator.

It is mandate to regulate the energy sector in Malawi in a fair, transparent, efficient and cost effective manner for the benefit of the consumers and operators.