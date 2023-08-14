Chilima Lauds ‘Selfless’ Statesman Goodall Gondwe

Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima has described late Minister Goodall Gondwe as a selfless individual, who owed his allegiance to serving the country.

Speaking at the former Minister’s funeral ceremony, currently underway at Kayiwonanga Village in Enukweni Mzimba, Chilima said the late Minister’s achievements during his time of office as Minister of Finance cannot go unnoticed as he helped the country overcome challenges.

“His commitment to saving our nation’s treasury saw him serving twice as Minister of Finance. Today is a day to honour him, to mourn one of the finest minds this country has ever produced. As leaders, may we lead by the example he set for us all,” said Chilima.

Chilima then called upon Malawians to emulate late Gondwe’s conduct and dignity, saying his life and career embodied a spirit of public service and professionalism.

In her remarks, Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara described the late Minister as a hard worker and a patriotic citizen.

“The late Goodall Gondwe was a man of integrity, who focused on uplifting those who weren’t of value. He was ever ready to offer his help and advice.

“As Malawians, we ought to ask ourselves what lessons we have acquired from the life of the late Goodall Gondwe,” said Gotani Hara.

In his remarks, former President Professor Peter Mutharika said he will remember the late Minister as a selfless individual whose commitment helped the country to sail through in difficult circumstances.

The late veteran politician Goodall Gondwe died last week on August 8, 2023 after a short illness.