Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Court sentences bogus MDF soldier to 3 years imprisonment

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Mzimba Second Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 34-year-old John Mwanza to three years imprisonment for impersonating a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer.

The court heard that Mwanza presented himself as a member of MDF at Luviri and demanded fifty-two timbers and a sum of one hundred thousand kwacha from Gladwell Manda.

In court, Mwanza pleaded for leniency citing family responsibilities as grounds for a lighter sentence.

Meanwhile, the court has sentenced Mwanza to serve a three-year jail term with hard labour.

Mwanza comes from Kajikhomere village Traditional Authority Mzikubola Mzimba District.

