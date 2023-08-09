Chimwendo leads Parliament in mourning Goodal & Kaka Chibowa…described Goodal as “stalwart of our times”

CHIMWENDO BANDA say Goodal was a man of highest repute and his selfless life was to serve the nation with passion regardless of political differences

Leader of the Government Business in Parliament Richard Chimwendo Banda has described the late Goodal Gondwe as stalwart of our times following his utmost dedication and high sense of patriotism to the country.

Extending his eulogy to the bereaved family from President Dr Lazarus McCarthy chakwera and Madam Chakwera, Chimwendo said late Goodal Gondwe was a man of highest repute and his selfless life was to serve the nation with passion regardless of political differences.

“I carry a message of deepest sympathies and condolences from His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, and Her Excellency, Madame Monica Chakwera, our First Lady, to the Gondwe family, the people of Mzimba, and the nation during this most trying moment. Indeed, their thoughts and prayers are with you during this sorrowful time.

“The late Goodall Gondwe was an exceptional politician and economist. He served his country Malawi with utmost dedication and a high sense of patriotism, said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo lauded late Goodal Gondwe for his political and ideological which were driven by his firm conviction that every Malawian has the capacity to do good; to see sense; and to make a meaningful contribution to the nation.

Gone Goodal Gondwe

“As an economist of highest repute, the late Honourable Goodall Gondwe dedicated his late part life to shaping the Malawi economy into one that would serve the best interests of all Malawians. I am here to honour the memory of a brilliant economist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the nation. As we reflect on his life and work, let us remember the profound impact he had on shaping our understanding of the complex economic systems that govern our country and the world.

“Madam Speaker, economics is the study of how individuals, businesses, governments, and societies allocate scarce resources to satisfy unlimited wants. The late Goodall Gondwe, our departed economist, was a true master of this discipline, possessing an unparalleled ability to analyze and interpret economic situations. He was known for his exceptional contribution to Malawi’s macroeconomics, microeconomics, econometrics, and international economics,” said Chimwendo who is also National Youth Director of Malawi Congress Party.

He said as Member of Parliament for Mzimba North as well as Cabinet Minister, Gondwe contributed immensely to the development of Malawi’s strong and efficient multiparty Parliament, which is the backbone of true democracy.

“Democracy is a system of government in which power is vested in the people, who exercise it directly or through elected representatives. In short, we cannot talk about democracy in Malawi without mentioning the name of the late Goodall Gondwe. He was a pillar of democracy.He was the stalwart of our times,” said Chimwendo .

Chimwendo also extended his deepest condolences to the family of the late Henry ‘Kaka’ Chibowa and the football fraternity Malawi for the death yesterday of prominent and versatile football player and administrator