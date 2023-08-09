Studio N40 storms international stage with two new movies

By Prince Justice Banda

Lilongwe, August 09: A Lilongwe based cinematographic Studio N40, has revamped two slots in the 2023 international “Focus on Ability” short film festival competition with two short movies titled “The Shield” and “My Night Bird”.

Unlike The Shield which comprehensively unveils a story of a challenged blind young man who despite living in the world of impossibilities, managed to stand still for his siblings’ wellbeing, My Night Bird entails a story of a dumb but female poet who through her sign language poem managed to win Malawi Got Talent concert.

The Director of these short movies at Studio N40, Thokozani Zilowereza is in a quest for votes from public domain citing that it is only through people’s votes that these movies can realise a landmark in advocating for “disability is not inability campaign” in the country.

According to Zilowereza, voting starts on Tuesday, August 08, till Monday, August 14, 2023.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Executive Director for Focus on Ability Society (FOAS), McDonald Nyirenda, said out of 16 countries in the world which participated, Malawi has emerged as the highest country in 2023 to submit more films to the competition.

Worth 100 Thousand Australian Dollars (AUD) in prizes, the competition awaits to see the winner on this international stage walking away with $5,000 (AUD) while on local stage, two top films and two best actors will each go home with 500 US$ and 250 US$ respectively.

Meanwhile, Malawians and other people from the public domain are advised to vote through https://www.focusonability.com.au/FOA/filmCategories.html.