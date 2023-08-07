Over 25,000 condoms for Umthetho feast

By Joel Phiri

Mzimba, August 7: Executive Director for Mzimba Youth Organisation, Moses Nkhana has said his organisation has procured 25,000 condoms valued at K1.5 million to be distributed at Umthetho cultural festival which will take place from 9 – 12 August 2023.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Nkhana said the move comes in the wake of recent records by Mzimba South District Health Office which showed that over 650 people contracted various sexually transmitted infections (STIs) between January and March 2023 in the district.

Nkhana said as an organisation they believe some youths and people may take advantage of the gathering at Umthetho to indulge in sex.

Mzimba Heritage Association (Mziha) publicist, Kingsley Jere has welcomed the initiative by Mzimba Youth organisation to distribute condoms, saying it is prudent to put in place measures to protect people.