First lady Monica Chakwera speaks against theft of government property

By Patricia Kapulula

Lilongwe, August 7: First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has expressed concern on the rampant theft of government property saying such malpractice retards development.

She was speaking in Traditional Authority Malili’s area in Lilongwe on Monday, during the opening of Nguluwe Health Post.

She, therefore, advised communities surrounding the health facility to desist from the malpractice so that government should bring more development.

She said the facility has enough space to allow for its expansion hence the need for communities to take an active role in ensuring that the facility is upgraded by desisting from land encroachment.

“Let me take this opportunity to appeal to the people of this area to look after this facility. May I also appeal to partners to consider constructing a fully-fledged maternity wing so that women of this area access all maternal services,” she said.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda hailed the opening of the facility saying it is one way of bringing quality health services closer to the people.

Chiponda, therefore, appealed to partners and stakeholders to join hands with government in order to achieve universal health coverage through construction of health facilities and provision of quality healthcare.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South West, Jean Sendeza was happy that the facility has been opened after 17 years of waiting.

“People molded bricks and, with support from European Union, construction started in 2006. They are happy because they will be receiving health services at the nearest facility,” she said.