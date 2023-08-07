House maid in for stealing her boss’ items

Police in Kanengo Lilongwe have arrested a 42-year-old lady, Flora Thom, for allegedly stealing from her employer.

Jacob Mderu has told police that in June this year he employed Thom as a housemaid at his house in Area 49.

Yesterday, August 6 2023, he and other family went to church leaving the suspect home.

While her boss was still at church, Thom hired a motor vehicle and packed assorted items worth over K2 million.

But before she left, a boy who was then at a neighbor arrived and immediately informed Mderu.

Following a report, police rushed to the scene and rescued the suspect from some angry people.

Police also recovered all the items which include furniture, food stuffs, beddings, Plasma TV screen and assorted clothes.

Thom hails from Nangumi Village under Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo. She is expected to appear in court soon.

Police wish to remind people of the need to be careful and cautious when employing house servants to avoid further incidents of this nature.