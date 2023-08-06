Bulldozer storms UDF bedroom, says Lake Malawi has potential to boost economic growth

RCB addressing thousands at Makanjira

National Youth Director for Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) says Malawi has a huge potential to attract more investment through tourism to bolster its economic growth because the country has one of best rich cultural and natural assets that include Lake Malawi, beautiful mountains, faunas, parks among others.

Chimwendo was speaking on Sunday, August 6, 2023 in Makanjira in Mangochi District where he and other leaders pitched a development rally.

In his remarks, Chimwendo says tourism supports vibrant and value chain hence generating foreign direct investment and significant export earnings for this country.

“Be it music or food, arts or culture, the diversity of Malawi is truly majestic.

“From the beautiful lake Malawi beaches to parks and games, to adventure sports to meditation retreats, Malawi has something for everyone to talk about but it will require us to be proactive in selling our products outside. Overall the tourism sector is among those with the greatest potential for long-term sustainable economic growth,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

On road from Mangochi to Makanjira, the Minister reiterated that president Chakwera is much aware of importance of the road saying it will contribute to the country’s socioeconomic development as there will be free movement of goods and people.

On politics, Chimwendo said, UDF is a dead walking party with no constituency to mount any challenge to MCP in the 2025 tripartite polls.

“For those who still follow a brief case like UDF that has no office headquarter, you are wasting your time boarding an already suck boat.In 2019, UDF harvested 400,000 votes across the country. When it partnered with DPP, it contributed 200,000 votes. And someone with soul and spirit thinks in 2025, UDF will produce 1,000 votes. It will not happen and UDF will be a crying baby after results are counted and Chakwera is declared a winner,” challenged bulldozer Banda.

Several people NEC members graced the rally including Second Deputy Secretary General Gerald Kazembe, Regional Chairperson, Ntandama among others.