FDH Bank delights in Malawi Queens’ impressive World Cup run

Chikhula-We gave the Queens full support

Official sponsors of the Malawi National Netball team, FDH Bank, have expressed happiness with the impressive performance of the team at the Netball World Cup in South Africa.

The Queens finished seventh in the world competition after managing to win five out of the eight games they played.

They managed to beat Tonga twice and Scotland, Fiji, and Barbados, but were unlucky to lose to Australia, England, and Uganda.

FDH Bank Public Relations Manager, Lorraine Chikhula said they are proud of the Queens and hope that their performance is a ladder to the next World Cup.

“It’s been a good run and a good fight. As sponsors, we gave The Queens full support during preparations and on the ground here in Cape Town. We congratulate them for making it to position seven in a tight competition involving 16 of the best teams in the world that made it to the World Cup 2023. We believe The Queens will make it to the next World Cup and will continue to fight for a higher ranking,” said Chikhula.

The team’s technical director, who was also the acting coach, Samuel Kanyenda commended Malawians, including FDH Bank for the support.

“We finished below our expectation, but we say thank you to all Malawians and our sponsors FDH Bank,” he said.

Apart from the monetary support, FDH Bank officials were also in Cape Town to offer their moral support to the netball Queens.

The Bank also dressed up the players and its officials.