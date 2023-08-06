Rift deepens in ruling Tonse Alliance, Joyce Banda threatens to dump Chakwera

KALAILE AKUSAMUKA KU TONSE ALLIANCE

Fresh turmoil is brewing within the ruling Tonse Alliance as the People’s Party (PP) threatens to withdraw due to unfulfilled agreements preceding the 2019 Tripartite Elections and 2020 court-sanctioned presidential election.

A confidential source told Nation on Sunday that this warning was presented as part of a petition formulated after the PP national executive committee (NEC) convened on July 14 this year.

Following the meeting, a delegation was dispatched to hand over the petition to the lead partner of the Tonse Alliance, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

According to the source, PP demanded a commitment to their stipulations within two weeks, stating that failure to do so would result in a cessation of ties.

In a response to our questionnaire yesterday, PP spokesperson Ackson Kalaile-Banda confirmed about the delegation but refused to divulge details.

He stated: “I can confirm that People’s Party did indeed authorise a delegation to meet with MCP’s top officials to discuss various governance and internal matters.

“At present, I am unable to provide intricate details until these issues are presented in our forthcoming NEC meeting, which is imminent. Our NEC members must be informed before any public disclosure.”

The source, however, cited disappointment with MCP’s inability to uphold the pact which included a provision that PP receives a 10 percent share of Cabinet positions, diplomatic appointments and parastatal board appointments.

The source noted: “We are disheartened by the limited Cabinet representation and out of approximately 600 board appointments, fewer than six are filled by PP members. Moreover, only a handful have been appointed to diplomatic missions.”

In addition to the agreed-upon 10 percent allocation, both parties also stipulated that PP leader and former State president Joyce Banda would be provided with a “suitable retirement residence” upon election into government.

The source expressed dismay that the currently allocated house in Lilongwe’s Area 43 is inadequate for a former head of State.

The source further highlighted concerns of member exclusion during events, noting instances where PP representatives were asked to swap their attire with MCP clothing.

“This undermines the spirit of unity,” stressed the source.

Addressing the claim that the demands seemed self-serving due to their focus on securing positions, the source defended that enhancing PP’s role in governance would ultimately benefit the nation.The source argued: “During PP’s governance between 2012 and 2014, numerous economic challenges the country faced, such as fuel shortages, were effectively resolved. We firmly believe that with a significant role, we can contribute once again.”

PP had entered the Tonse Alliance alongside the MCP and former vice-president Khumbo Kachali’s Freedom Party.

On the other side, UTM Party led a coalition of Alliance for Democracy, People’s Transformation and Umodzi Party. Other partners in the Tonse Alliance are People’s Progressive Movement and Malawi Forum for Unity and Development.

Initially, the agreement between PP and MCP entailed the allocation of 15 percent of Cabinet seats and other appointments to PP.

Regarding the agreement’s existence, the PP spokesperson stated: “As per the 2019 agreement, our party entrusted our principal, Joyce Banda, to oversee these matters. Consequently, the agreement remains confidential, not even all NEC members are privy to it.”

But he said their dialogue with MCP is ongoing.

Currently, PP’s sole Cabinet representative is Ibrahim Matola, who serves as the Minister of Energy.

Despite committing to respond, MCP spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma had not provided answers to our questionnaire at the press time.

But Mzuzu University political analyst Chrispin Mphande critiqued the timing of the demands and labelled the agreement between the parties as driven by self-interest.

He opined: “To me, this seems to be motivated by greed. Initially, they concealed the details of their agreement. It appears this is more about personal gain than serving the nation’s interests.”

Regarding the potential impact of PP’s departure on the Tonse Alliance, Mphande remarked: “What significant contribution has PP made to this arrangement? In my estimation, UTM has made a substantial contribution when considering numerical significance.